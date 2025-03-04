1+1 tickets offered for Sensational movie "Naari"

The Naari film has become the talk of the industry. The Naari team has announced a 1+1 offer on tickets on 7th and 8th. The film is all set for a grand theatrical release on Women's Day, 7th of this month. The content and songs being released from the film "Naari" are creating a sensation.

song 'Hawai Hawai Hawai' sung by popular singer Sunitha from the film getting huge response. Bhaskarabhatla has penned the lyrics beautifully for the song. This song is very much liked by the youth. recently 'Gundelona edho gatti sappudainadhe' song sung by music sensation Ramana Gogula from this movie become instant hit. 1+1 offer on tickets for couples watching Naari movie has been announced. The offer will be applicable on all shows on 7th and 8th march. Everyone can book their tickets at the nearest theatres and through BookMyShow. The film Naari, which created a sensation with the video of the school girl Nithyasree, should be seen creating more wonders.

The film features Aamani, Vikas Vashishtha, Mounika Reddy, Pragathi, Sunaina, Kedar Shankar, Pramodini and others in key roles. Director Surya Vantipalli has made this film by saying that women should be respected, girls should be helped to grow in all fields, and 13-20 year old children are in danger in the current social situation. Shashi vatipalli is the producer. The film is gearing up for a grand release on Women's Day march 7th.

Cast: Aamani, Vikas Vashishtha, Kartikeya Deva, Nithya Sri, Mounika Reddy, Pragathi, Kedar Shankar, Pramodini, Chatrapathi Shekar, Naga Mahesh, Sunaina, Ramachandra, Rajasekhar, Phani, Geetha Krishna Reddy, Dhruvan Varma, Rajahmundry Sridevi, Sattanna, V Lokesh, Nagi Reddy, Achyutha Rama Rao, Sekhar Neelisetty, Laddu, Guda Ramakrishna, Sreelatha, Bhargavi, Sai Renuka, Geetha, Mahesh, Vinay, Akhil Yadavalli

Technical team

DOP - V Ravikumar, Bheem Samba

Executive DOP - Krishna

Music - Vinod Kumar.

Lyrics - Bhaskarabhatla, Prasad Sana.

Singers - Ramana Gogula, RP Patnaik, sunitha, Chinmayi Sripada, C.Shor

editor - Madhav Kumar Gullapalli

PRO - Murthy Mallala

Producer - Smt. Shashi vantipalli

Direction: Surya vantipalli