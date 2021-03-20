2 Mega heroes to grace 'Vakeel Saab' pre-release event

In a couple of weeks, power star Pawan Kalyan's comeback movie 'Vakeel Saab' is all set to hit the theatres. Touted to be the official Telugu remake of the Hindi blockbuster movie Pink, Venu Sriram is helming this project.

It seems like the director has made necessary changes to the script to match it with the Telugu nativity. From the first look to the recently released singles, all the promotional material has greatly impressed the audience and the fans are even hoping that the movie is going to become a milestone in his career. On this note, the makers also want to organize the pre-release event of the film on a large scale.

It seems like Megastar Chiranjeevi and Mega power star Ram Charan are going to attend the event as the chief guests. Pawan Kalyan doesn't like to hype his films before the release. But it seems like he is promoting the movie in every possible way. So Chiru and Charan are also on board to increase the buzz around the movie by attending the pre-release event.

We have to wait and see what the duo heroes are going to say about Pawan Kalyan at the event. The movie is slated to hit theatres on April 9th and the makers have locked April 3rd for the pre-release event of the movie.