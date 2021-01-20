20 days break for Pawan-Krish team

Pawan Kalyan has recently wrapped the shooting of his much awaited upcoming movie 'Vakeel Saab' under the direction of Venu Sriram. Pawan Kalyan has now kick started his next project under the direction of Krish.

The shooting of the movie is currently going on in Hyderabad and the current shooting schedule will get wrapped up by Thursday. It seems like Krish has wrapped up the shooting of 2 songs with the night effect. After this schedule, the movie unit is going to take a 20 days break. It is yet to be known if Pawan Kalyan will kick start the shooting of another film meanwhile or look after his political works. Rumors are coming out that 'Virupaksha' is the title of the movie. Touted to be periodic drama, the story of the film is much likely to revolve around Kohinoor diamond and Pawan Kalyan is going to play Robin Hood like character in this film.

As per the latest reports, so many directors and producers have been making visit to the shooting sets to meet PSPK which has been disrupting the shooting. It seems like Krish is feeling uncomfortable with all the necessary attention but unable to express his opinion.