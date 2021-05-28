3 heroines in SSMB28?

Superstar Mahesh Babu and Trivikram Srinivas are currently busy working on an interesting film. The film's announcement has come up but there is no clarity on when it will hit the floors. Meanwhile, we came to know that no update will come out on May 31st, marking the occasion of Superstar Krishna's birthday. We came to know that there are three heroines in the film.



Nothing has been finalized yet but the film unit has three options for leading ladies. Janhvi Kapoor's name is doing rounds in media from a long time. She might make her debut in Telugu with this film. Pooja Hegde who already worked with Trivikram twice might do this film too.



The third name doing rounds in the media circles is Nivetha Thomas. As of now, the film unit is holding talks with the actresses and the complete details of the same will come out soon.

