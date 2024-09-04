‘35-Chinna Katha Kadu’ pre-release event held: Stars came together to celebrate the film’s anticipated success

The Telugu film industry is abuzz with excitement as the upcoming film "35-Chinna Katha Kadu" gears up for its release on September 6. This new-age clean entertainer, directed by Nanda Kishore Imani and produced by Rana Daggubati, Srujan Yarabolu, and Siddharth Rallapally under Suresh Productions, S Originals, and Voltaire Productions, has already captured the attention of industry veterans and fans alike.

At a grand pre-release event held recently, industry luminaries came together to celebrate the film's anticipated success. Natural star Nani, who was the chief guest, praised the movie as one of the most beautiful Telugu films he has seen in recent times. He emphasized its universal appeal and urged families to watch it together, highlighting the film's capacity to connect deeply with viewers.

Nani’s remarks were echoed by Rana Daggubati, who humorously noted that the film’s story resonated with his own experiences, likening it to a biopic of sorts. He commended the movie's cast and creators, stressing the importance of family-oriented cinema.

Lead actress Nivetha Thomas expressed her heartfelt gratitude for the role, describing her character as deeply personal and meaningful. She encouraged parents to take their children to see the film, asserting that the educational value it offers surpasses a day missed from school.

The film also features a stellar supporting cast, including Priyadarshi, Vishwadev, Gauthami, and Bhagyaraj. Priyadarshi and Vishwadev lauded the film's honest storytelling and memorable performances, while Bhagyaraj praised the director's passion and the film’s relatable content.

Music director Vivek Sagar, who composed the film’s score, and producers Siddharth Rallapally and Srujan Yarabolu also voiced their enthusiasm, affirming that the film's heartwarming narrative and engaging soundtrack make it a must-watch for all.

With such a strong backing from the industry’s biggest names, "35-Chinna Katha Kadu" is set to be a major hit, promising an enriching experience for audiences across the Telugu-speaking regions.