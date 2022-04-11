5 Best Reasons Why You Should Watch Thalapathy Vijay's Beast Movie

It is all set for the release of Thalapathy Vijay's most anticipated film Beast in five languages all over the world.Hope you have booked your tickets for the movies and if you have not, let us tell you why you should watch the upcoming thriller:

Screen Presence of Thalapathy Vijay:









Thalapthy Vijay is one of the best crowd-pulling heroes in Kollywood. Besides Kollywood, he has fans in other languages too. He will be seen as the RAW agent in this movie, which added more excitement.

Pooja Hegde's Glamour and Performance:













Pooja Hegde is pairing up for the first time with Vijay, and she will do the magic with her glamour and acting in the film.

Screenplay of Nelson DilipKumar:













Nelson Dileep Kumar has a separate fanbase in Kollywood for the screenplay. His first film Kolamavu Kokila has a gripping screenplay that mesmerized the audience.

A mix of All Action Elements













Since its announcement, Beast has been claimed as an action entertainer that is power-packed with elements that attract the masses.

Music by Anirudh Ravichander













Music by Anirudh Ravichander is another asset to this upcoming action entertainer. His songs and background music will be an asset to this film.