5 'Bun' Hairstyles of Milky Beauty Tamannah Bhatia…

When we look at the film world, it just looks like fantasy and to keep up the magic onboard, our pretty divas don't rest. In terms of fashion, every diva might be a pro, but coming to hairstyles, most of them just leave the hair or simply go with a ponytail. But a 'Bun' hairstyle always adds glamour to the complete look and our dear cutie pie of Tollywood, Tamannah Bhatia follows the same funda. She always keeps up her style adding this stylish hairdo to her attire.

Today being Tamannah Bhatia's birthday, we have collated a few amazing 'Bun' hairstyles of this Tollywood actress… Have a look into the write-up!

This 'Baahubali' actress turned heads with her 'Top Knot Bun' and made us go weak on knees with her ultimate swag! This hairdo added the right oomph to her western attire and made her look stupendous!!!

Next comes the 'Gajra Bun'… Tamannah looked simple yet stunning in this traditional hairdo. The mid-parted low bun with fresh jasmines made us go awe!!! This one is a perfect hairstyle for all the wedding attires…





A 'Rose' always adds a special look, isn't it??? Yes… And when it enhances the look of a regular bun can anyone stop themselves from holding their hearts??? A big no… Tamannah did the same magic and kept all her fans busy in staring her! A 'Low Bun with Roses' perfectly suited her contemporary party attire.

The 'Braided Bun' looks extremely stylish… It gave this F2 diva a lasting impression and made us fall for her again and again…

Sometimes simplicity speaks out loud… This simple 'Low Bun' has done the same magic! Tamannah went with this classy hairdo and made her charm speak on behalf of her. Can anyone take off their eyes from this 'Sye Raa Narasimha Reddy' actress?



Aren't these 5 'Bun' hair tales simple yet stunning??? We wish Tamannah a 'Happy Birthday' and hope she mesmerizes us with her power-packed performances and glamorous roles…