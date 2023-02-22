5 Memorable Films and Roles on Taraka Ratna's Birth Anniversary

On the occasion of the late Taraka Ratna's 40th birth anniversary, let's remember the actor-politician through some of his notable films. Ratna, the grandson of former Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister NT Rama Rao, passed away on February 18 after battling for his life for 23 days at a hospital in Bengaluru.

Here are five films that showcase his versatility and acting skills:

"Okato Number Kurradu" - This 2002 Telugu romantic drama marked Ratna's acting debut, although it was the second film he shot. Directed by A Kodandarami Reddy, it is considered one of his iconic films.

"Yuva Rathna" - Although it was the first film Ratna shot, this film was released after "Okato Number Kurradu." Directed by Uppalapati Narayana Rao, the 2002 film features Ratna in the lead role of Rathna, and it tells a love story between him and Jividha Sharma's character, Sandhya.

"Taarak" - Ratna plays the titular character in this Telugu romantic drama, which was directed by Bala Sekharan. The film, which released a year after his debut, aimed to depict the increased number of suicidal youth through a story woven with a love angle.

"Amaravathi" - In this Telugu film written and directed by Ravi Babu, Ratna plays the negative character of Srinu, who learns hypnosis to win the love of Amaravathi, played by Bhumika Chawla. Ratna won his first Nandi Award for Best Villain for his performance in this 2009 film.

"Nandeeswarudu" - This action-packed Telugu film features Ratna as Nandu, a crime lord whose mother once wanted him to become an IPS officer. Directed by Ravi Srivatsa, it is a remake of the Kannada film "Deadly Soma" and co-stars Jagapathi Babu in a pivotal role. The movie was a hit at the box office.

Through his roles in these films, Taraka Ratna proved his talent and versatility as an actor. His legacy lives on, and his contributions to Telugu cinema will always be remembered.