5 Reasons for Not to Miss Watching F3 Movie

Victory Venkatesh and Varun Tej's comedy entertainer, F2 movie, created many records and sensations at the box office. Now, they are back with F3. Let's see the top six reasons you should watch F3 this weekend.

Victory Venkatesh Screen Presence

Hero Venkatesh is known for his excellent comedy, proven in many films. And the latest film, F3, is also not an exception for his comedy timing.















Anil Ravipudi's Narration

Director Anil Ravipudi's films were based on comedy and entertainment. His narration style is engaging and balances emotions in the right quantity.















Glamour of Tamannah and Mehrin

The screen presence of both the heroines will be an eye feast for the audience in terms of glamour. The same will continue in the sequel too.















Huge Star Cast

The film is filled with noted actors like Rajendra Prasad, Murali Sharma, Sangeetha, Ali, Tulasi, Satya, and others. Hence, it is a big comedy feast for the viewers.















Pooja Hegde's Special Appearance

The item number of Pooja Hegde has also skyrocketed the expectations on the film, which she shook a leg for the song, "Life Ante Itta Vundaala."















