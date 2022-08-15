75th Independence Day: Chiranjeevi, Mohanlal, Mahesh Babu And A Few Other Actors Celebrate The Special Day With Pride

Today is the day of pride and glory as the whole country is celebrating the 75th Independence Day with much joy! Right from hoisting the flags to extending wishes, most film stars are dropping amazing posts on social media. South stars like Chiranjeevi, Mahesh Babu, Junior NTR, Mohanlal, Mammootty, Ram Charan Tej and a few more actors shared wonderful pics on their Instagram and Twitter pages…



We Hans India have collated the 75th Independence Day wishes of the South film stars… Take a look!

Mohanlal









Mammootty









Ram Charan Tej





Wishing everyone a Happy Independence Day! 🇮🇳

Let us take a moment to thank all the freedom fighters who fought for us to enjoy the fruits of freedom. 🙏

Makes me super proud to see the Har Ghar Tiranga initiative spreading far and wide.#HarGharTiranga #IndiaAt75 — Ram Charan (@AlwaysRamCharan) August 15, 2022





His tweet reads, "Wishing everyone a Happy Independence Day!



Let us take a moment to thank all the freedom fighters who fought for us to enjoy the fruits of freedom. Makes me super proud to see the Har Ghar Tiranga initiative spreading far and wide. #HarGharTiranga #IndiaAt75".

Junior NTR





76వ స్వాతంత్ర దినోత్సవ శుభాకాంక్షలు. Wishing everyone a Happy Independence Day. Jai Hind.🇮🇳 — Jr NTR (@tarak9999) August 15, 2022





Sai Dharam Tej





The Happiness that comes from FREEDOM is immeasurable.



This #IndependenceDay put your freedom to right use & exercise your duties righteously.

Jai Hind 🇮🇳 #IndiaAt75 🫡 pic.twitter.com/5pgMyyaqlR — Sai Dharam Tej (@IamSaiDharamTej) August 15, 2022





He shared a beautiful pic and extended wishes by jotting down, "The Happiness that comes from FREEDOM is immeasurable. This #IndependenceDay put your freedom to right use & exercise your duties righteously. Jai Hind #IndiaAt75".



Chiranjeevi Konidela









Chiranjeevi shared a pic of the National flag and wrote, "యావన్మంది భారతీయులకు 75 సంవత్సరాల స్వాతంత్ర దినోత్సవ శుభాకాంక్షలు !! మా ఇంటి ముందు గర్వంగా రెప రెప లాడుతున్న మన త్రివర్ణ జాతీయ పతాకం. #harghartiranga



#happyindependenceday

#indiaat75

#amritmahotsav".

Kalyaan Dhev









Young actor Kalyaan shared a small video with his daughter and wished his fans 'Happy Independence Day'… "Let freedom reign! 75 glorious years of independence, Celebrate the free spirit of our nation, may this Independence Day fill your life with joy and prosperity! #NationFirstAlwaysFirst".



Adivi Sesh









His post reads, "It's been my life's honour to try and capture the spirit of #MajorSandeepUnnikrishnan A HERO of India. On the 75th anniversary of our Independence, I salute ALL warriors, both sung and unsung, who have fought for our great country to be what it is today. #JaiHind".



Mahesh Babu









He shared a pic with his daughter Sitara holding the National Flag… "One nation.. One emotion.. One identity! Celebrating 75 years of Independence! #ProudIndian #HarGharTiranga @amritmahotsav".



Ram Gopal Varma





True independence for a husband is to get independence from his nagging wife and for a wife,it is to get independence from her boring husband and for children it is to get independence from their irritating parents #HappyIndependenceDay — Ram Gopal Varma (@RGVzoomin) August 15, 2022





His tweet reads, "True independence for a husband is to get independence from his nagging wife and for a wife,it is to get independence from her boring husband and for children it is to get independence from their irritating parents #HappyIndependenceDay".



NTR Arts









They shared a new poster from Kalyan Ram's Bimbisara movie…



Madhavan





Happy 75th Independence day to you all. ❤️❤️🙏🙏🚀🚀 pic.twitter.com/vvieYT5jpe — Ranganathan Madhavan (@ActorMadhavan) August 15, 2022





Sai Kumar









Raashii Khanna









Rakul Preet Singh





75 years of this glorious country !! ❤️Happpy Independence Day to all of you .. #Jaihind 🇮🇳 pic.twitter.com/fg3ZT2i6fe — Rakul Singh (@Rakulpreet) August 15, 2022

SS Rajamouli





Vijay Devarakonda





Along with sharing a pic, he also wrote, "We are Indians!!!

Happy. Proud. Free. Loving. Responsible.



Happy Independence Day India".







Happy Independence Day…