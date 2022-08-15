75th Independence Day: Chiranjeevi, Mohanlal, Mahesh Babu And A Few Other Actors Celebrate The Special Day With Pride
- Film stars like Chiranjeevi, Mohanlal, Mahesh Babu and a few others extended Independence Day wishes to all their fans
- Some of them dropped special pics and also penned messages on this special occasion!
Today is the day of pride and glory as the whole country is celebrating the 75th Independence Day with much joy! Right from hoisting the flags to extending wishes, most film stars are dropping amazing posts on social media. South stars like Chiranjeevi, Mahesh Babu, Junior NTR, Mohanlal, Mammootty, Ram Charan Tej and a few more actors shared wonderful pics on their Instagram and Twitter pages…
We Hans India have collated the 75th Independence Day wishes of the South film stars… Take a look!
Mohanlal
Mammootty
Ram Charan Tej
His tweet reads, "Wishing everyone a Happy Independence Day!
Let us take a moment to thank all the freedom fighters who fought for us to enjoy the fruits of freedom. Makes me super proud to see the Har Ghar Tiranga initiative spreading far and wide. #HarGharTiranga #IndiaAt75".
Junior NTR
Sai Dharam Tej
He shared a beautiful pic and extended wishes by jotting down, "The Happiness that comes from FREEDOM is immeasurable. This #IndependenceDay put your freedom to right use & exercise your duties righteously. Jai Hind #IndiaAt75".
Chiranjeevi Konidela
Chiranjeevi shared a pic of the National flag and wrote, "యావన్మంది భారతీయులకు 75 సంవత్సరాల స్వాతంత్ర దినోత్సవ శుభాకాంక్షలు !! మా ఇంటి ముందు గర్వంగా రెప రెప లాడుతున్న మన త్రివర్ణ జాతీయ పతాకం. #harghartiranga
#happyindependenceday
#indiaat75
#amritmahotsav".
Kalyaan Dhev
Young actor Kalyaan shared a small video with his daughter and wished his fans 'Happy Independence Day'… "Let freedom reign! 75 glorious years of independence, Celebrate the free spirit of our nation, may this Independence Day fill your life with joy and prosperity! #NationFirstAlwaysFirst".
Adivi Sesh
His post reads, "It's been my life's honour to try and capture the spirit of #MajorSandeepUnnikrishnan A HERO of India. On the 75th anniversary of our Independence, I salute ALL warriors, both sung and unsung, who have fought for our great country to be what it is today. #JaiHind".
Mahesh Babu
He shared a pic with his daughter Sitara holding the National Flag… "One nation.. One emotion.. One identity! Celebrating 75 years of Independence! #ProudIndian #HarGharTiranga @amritmahotsav".
Ram Gopal Varma
His tweet reads, "True independence for a husband is to get independence from his nagging wife and for a wife,it is to get independence from her boring husband and for children it is to get independence from their irritating parents #HappyIndependenceDay".
NTR Arts
They shared a new poster from Kalyan Ram's Bimbisara movie…
Madhavan
Sai Kumar
Raashii Khanna
Rakul Preet Singh
SS Rajamouli
Vijay Devarakonda
Along with sharing a pic, he also wrote, "We are Indians!!!
Happy. Proud. Free. Loving. Responsible.
Happy Independence Day India".
Happy Independence Day…