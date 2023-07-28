‘96’ director C Prem Kumar directs Karthi

Live
- Transport Minister Ramalinga Reddy flag off a Prototype Electric bus of BMTC
- Sajay Dutt to lock horns with Ram in ‘Double iSmart’
- Maha Shakti' campaign launched in Anakapalli
- FIR against BJP workers for staging protest outside the Home Minister's house
- Here is the latest update of Pawan Kalyan’s ‘OG’
- Emmy awards gets postponed!
- AP govt. shuffles IAS officials in the state
- Actor Sahil Salathiagets body-painted to reveal the naked truth
- Dulquer Salmaan- Venky Atluri’s movie is titled ‘Lucky Baskhar’
- World Hepatitis Day
Romantic drama “96,” starring Vijay Sethupathi and Trisha, is a favorite film for many. The movie was remade in Telugu as “Jaanu,” starring Sharwanand...
Romantic drama “96,” starring Vijay Sethupathi and Trisha, is a favorite film for many. The movie was remade in Telugu as “Jaanu,” starring Sharwanand and Samantha. Both versions were directed by C Prem Kumar. Popular cinematographer PC Sreeram has revealed the details of the director’s new film. The crazy update is that versatile actor Karthi, and ever-handsome Arvind Swamy will play the central characters in this flick.
The movie will be bankrolled under the banner of Suriya’s 2D Entertainment Pvt. Ltd. Govind Vasantha is the music composer, and PC Sreeram will be the cinematographer. The rest of the details regarding the film are under wrap.
