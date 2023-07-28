‘96’ director C Prem Kumar directs Karthi

Romantic drama “96,” starring Vijay Sethupathi and Trisha, is a favorite film for many. The movie was remade in Telugu as “Jaanu,” starring Sharwanand and Samantha. Both versions were directed by C Prem Kumar. Popular cinematographer PC Sreeram has revealed the details of the director’s new film. The crazy update is that versatile actor Karthi, and ever-handsome Arvind Swamy will play the central characters in this flick.

The movie will be bankrolled under the banner of Suriya’s 2D Entertainment Pvt. Ltd. Govind Vasantha is the music composer, and PC Sreeram will be the cinematographer. The rest of the details regarding the film are under wrap.