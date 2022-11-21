A Complete Mass Anthem 'Du Du' From Ravi Teja's Dhamaka Movie Will Unveiled On This Date

Tollywood's ace actor Ravi Teja is all set to entertain his fans and audience with his upcoming movie Dhamaka. As he is in the best phase of his career, he is lined-up with 3-4 interesting movies. As the release date is nearing, the makers of this movie are dropping frequent updates on social media. Off late, they unveiled the launch date of the mass single "Du Du…" and shared a new poster of the song.

Along with sharing the new poster, the makers also wrote, "Gear up For this MASSive Mass Anthem Blasting on November 25th #Dhamaka

#DhamakaFromDec23".

Ravi Teja looked awesome in the poster and sported in modish attire. The full song will be unveiled on 25th November, 2022!

Going with the earlier released promo, it starts off with the lead actor doling out, "If I see a villain in you, you will see a hero in me. But I am a sadist when I am in action". He is also seen taking a toll on the rowdies in the action sequence. On one side, he appeared to be a young and rich business man but on the other side, he is also seen in the slums fighting for water near a water tanker. So, we need to wait and watch to know why he owned a mass avatar being a rich businessman…

Dhamaka movie is helmed by filmmaker Trinadha Rao Nakkina and is bankrolled under the People Media Factory and Abhishek Agarwal Arts banners. Karthik Ghattamaneni is the cinematographer of this movie while Bheems Ceciroleo is scoring the tunes.

Other Casting Details Of The Dhamaka Movie:

• Sreeleela

• Jayaram

• Sachin Khedekar

• Tanikella Bharani

• Rao Ramesh

• Chirag Jani

• Ali

• Praveen

• Hyper Aadi

• Pavitra Lokesh

• Tulasi

• Rajshree Nair

Dhamaka movie will hit the big screens on 23rd December, 2022 on the occasion of the Christmas festival!

Ravi Teja will next begin the shooting for the Tiger Nageswara Rao biopic. Speaking about the Ravanasura movie, it is being helmed by Sudheer Varma and is produced by Abhishek Nama under his home banner Abhishek Pictures and RT Team Work banners. Faria Abdullah, Daksha Nagarkar and Megha Akash are the other lead actors of this movie.