A Few BTS Shots From Chiranjeevi’s Bholaa Shankar Are Out

On the occasion of May Day, the makers of Chiranjeevi’s upcoming movie Bholaa Shankar surprised the netizens by unveiling the new posters of Megastar. They looked awesome and introduced Chiru as a taxi driver. The new schedule of this movie kick-started today in Kolkata. On this special occasion, the makers shared the BTS pics of the lead actor and treated all his fans…



Along with sharing the posters, they also wrote, “The Swag of Mega @Kchirutweets from the streets of Yamahanagari & the sets of #BholaaShankar Bholaa Shankar Vibe In Theatres on AUG 11th”.

The first poster showcased Chiranjeevi resting in between the yellow taxis. The second one made us witness Chiru and Meher Ramesh discussing something…

Chiru will be seen as Bhola Shankar in this action entertainer while Tamannaah is the lead actress. Keerthy Suresh will be seen as Bhola Shankar’s sister. Murali Sharma, Raghu Babu, Rao Ramesh, Vennela Kishore, P. Ravi Shankar, Tulasi Shivamani, Pragathi, Sreemukhi, Bithiri Sathi, Satya Akkala, Rashmi Gautam, Uttej, Getup Srinu and Lobo will essay other important characters in this movie.

Already the makers completed 80% of the shooting and by June, makers are planning to wrap it up. As of now, they the team is in Kolkata for the last schedule of this movie. Bholaa Shankar is being directed by Meher Ramesh and is bankrolled by Anil Sunkara under the AK Entertainments banner.

Bholaa Shankar movie will hit the theatres on 11th August, 2023 on the occasion of Independence Day…