A Glimpse From Nikhil And Anupama Parameswaran’s 18 Pages Is Out…

Tollywood's young hero Nikhil Siddhartha is all busy in his career having a couple of interesting projects in his hand. 18 Pages movie is one of them and it also has beautiful actress Anupama Parameswaran as the lead actress. Off late, the makers dropped a glimpse of the movie sharing a small video on social media…



Nikhil and Anupama shared the video on their Twitter pages and treated all their fans… Take a look

This small glimpse video is all amazing as it introduced the lead characters of the movie. It starts off with Nikhil's voice over and he says that to love there should be no reason… It showcases Anupama in a complete classy avatar. She is introduced in a traditional appeal tying flower mala to the doors. Then she is seen chilling with her friends and writing her diary… Nikhil somehow gets the dairy and falls for her after reading her beautiful writings. Let's see how these both come together. Sharing the glimpse, he also wrote, "Naaku Teliyani oka ammayi Eppuudu cheptu Undedi... Preminchadaniki Reason Undakudadu.. Enduku Priminchama Ante, Answer Undakudadu. If you like it do share it #AlluAravind @aryasukku @anupamahere".

Anupama also shared the same video on her Twitter page and wrote, "Here it is, Unfolding the GLIMPSE chapter of #18Pages Video Out Now https://youtu.be/KrxPs_tu1Mo".

Even the new poster showcasing the lead actors collage is impressive. Anupama is busy writing something in her book while Nikhil is seen with his mobile.

Speaking about the movie, 18 Pages is going to be directed by Palanati Surya Pratap and is bankrolled by Sukumar and Allu Aravind under the GA2 Pictures and Sukumar Writings banners. This film has Anupama Parameswaran as the lead actress. Being a romantic comedy movie, it will hit the theatres this Summer i.e on 27th May, 2022!