A New Poster From Mahesh Babu's Sarkaru Vaari Paata Is Unveiled Ahead Of The Trailer Release…

May is the month of heat waves… But this time, we are all going to beat the heat by watching the most-awaited movies of Tollywood and Bollywood. Mahesh Babu's Sarkaru Vaari Paata is one of them and the makers of this complete entertainer are treating the netizens with their digital promotions. As the trailer is all set to unveil today evening, they dropped a new poster and created noise on social media.



Along with sharing the poster, he also wrote, "Indumoolanga yavanmandi prajanikaniki teliyajeyunadi emanagaa… Eeroju 4:05 PM ki Super @urstrulyMahesh land avtunnarahoo Telusu kada...Babu land aithe… Stay tuned for #SVPTrailer http://youtube.com/MythriMovieMakers @KeerthyOfficial @ParasuramPetla @MusicThaman @madhie1".

Mahesh Babu is seen in a terrific avatar sitting on a chair holding the key holder in the poster!

Coming to the details of the Sarkaru Vaari Paata movie, it is being helmed by Parasuram and is jointly bankrolled by Mahesh Babu under his home banner GMB Entertainment in association with Mythri Movie Makers along with 14 Reels Plus banners. Mahanati fame Keerthy Suresh is the lead actress of this movie while Vennela Kishore and Subbaraju are roped in to play pivotal roles in this film. S S Thaman is scoring the songs for this movie while PS Vinod is handling the cinematography section. Editing section is being handled by Marthand K Venkatesh. After seven long years Mahesh and SS Thaman are uniting once again with this movie.

Sarkaru Vaari Paata movie will be released on 12th May, 2022 in the theatres worldwide!