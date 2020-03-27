A renowned producer comes forward to help Telugu Film Workers

Daily Wagers, small time workers, junior artists are many in Telugu Film Industry. They are as important as a big star or a well known actor, technician while making a film.

If there is no one to help these technicians, actors to set the ball rolling everyday, we cannot expect high level output from them as well. It is important to take care of their needs and due to this pandemic and forced lockdown situation, they cannot make the ends meet easily.

It is important for well-settled producers, distributors, actors and others to come forward and help them, as much as they can. Understanding the need of the hour, renowned producer, distributor Prashanth Goud Burra owner of Sarthak Movies, came forward to give grocery items Telugu Film Workers.

He is donating Rs. 1000/- worth groceries to 800 workers from Telangana and Andhra Pradesh. Telugu Cinema Vedhika will execute this big mission by identifying those who are in real need. We wish to see many more coming forward like him.