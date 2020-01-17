A Small Surprise From 'Sarileru Neekevvaru' Movie

Mahesh Babu starrer 'Sarileru Neekevvaru' is breaking all the records at the box office. This Pongal special release movie has made all the Mahesh Babu fans to watch this movie a couple of times and even all the critics to applaud for its interesting plot.

Rashmika Mandanna is playing the role of the female lead and Sangeeta, Hari Teja will be seen as her family members. Mahesh being an army officer Ajay in this movie has entertained the audience to the core with his timely comedy and ultimate action sequences.

To surprise the fans and celebrate the blockbuster records of this movie, the makers have released a small glimpse of "Mind Block…" video song from the movie… have a look!





Till now, we have not seen Mahesh in folk songs or item songs too. But this song makes us witness Mahesh in folk avatar. Rashmika and Mahesh Babu had wonderful chemistry and made the audience to shake their legs.

Sarileru Neekevvaru has yesteryear's actress Vijayasahnti in an important role. This movie is directed by Anil Ravipudi and is produced by Dil Raju, Anil Sunkara and Mahesh Babu under Sri Venkateshwara Creations, AK Entertainments and G. Mahesh Babu Entertainment Pvt Ltd banners.