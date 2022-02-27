Aadavallu Meeku Joharlu Trailer: Sharwanand Shows Off His Frustration On His Family But He Falls For Rashmika

Sharwanand who is all known for his interesting family dramas is all set to entertain his fans with another unique conceptual movie Aadavallu Meeku Joharlu. This movie has Rashmika Mandanna as the lead actress while yesteryear heroines Radhikaa Sarathkumar, Urvashi and Khushboo along with a few other popular faces of Tollywood are also part of this movie. As the release date is nearing, the makers dropped the trailer of this movie and created noise on social media…



Sharwanand and the makers shared the trailer on their Twitter page and treated his fans… Take a look!

The trailer starts off with Sharwanand getting dressed up in the groom's avatar but he gets rejected for some or the other reasons. Some also say that if he sees the girl first then the girl gets settled with a nice match! This all happens due to Sharwanand's family members as they keep on rejecting girls. But finally, Rashmika makes her entry into his life and turns the story. Her mother Khushboo looks for a groom who stays at home and allows her daughter to work. So, we need to wait and watch how Sharwanand's family members and Rashmika's parents will unite them. On the whole, the trailer showcased an interesting glimpse of the plot and raised the expectations on the movie.

Aadavallu Meeku Joharlu movie is directed by Tirumala Kishore and is bankrolled by Sudhakar Cherukuri under the Sri Lakshmi Venkateswara Cinemas banner. Sharwanand and Rashmika are the lead actors while yesteryear heroines Radhika Sarathkumar, Urvashi and Kushboo are also roped in to play the important roles in this movie. Along with them, even Vennala Kishore is all set to go laugh in the theatres. Ravi Shankar, Goparaju Ramana, Banerjee, Kalyani Natarajan, Rajasri Nair, Jhansi, Rajitha, Satya Krishnan, RCM Raju, Pradeep Rawat and Satya are also part of this movie.

Aadavallu Meeku Joharlu movie will now be released in the theatres on 4th March, 2022…

Sharwanand is all busy with a couple of projects and the bi-lingual 'Oke Oka Jeevitham' is one of them that deal with a 'Time Machine' concept! It has Akkineni Amala in the prominent role and as the movie is being made simultaneously in Tamil, she will make her come back to Kollywood after almost 30 years.