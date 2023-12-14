Aadhi Pinisetty all set to thrill with ‘Sabdham,’ Nani unveils first look

Hero Aadhi Pinisetty and director Arivazhagan who delivered a superhit with their first movie “Vaishali” joined hands for the second time for another intriguing supernatural crime thriller “Sabdham.” 7G Films Siva and Aalpha Frames are producing the movie together, while S Banupriya Siva is the co-producer.



As Aadhi Pinisetty celebrates his birthday on Thursday, the makers unveiled the first look poster of the movie. Natural Star Nani launched the poster where the protagonist is seen recording some weird sounds, while numerous birds are flying in the sky. Sporting spectacles, Aadhi is busy with his work, while we can observe a camera and flashlights in the spot. This creepy first-look poster generates inquisitiveness for the movie.

Director Arivazhagan, actor Aadhi, and music director Thaman S have reunited again for this movie. While “Vaishali” had lots of rain-based scenes, “Sabdham” movie will have lots of scenes shot in mountains and tourist locations. Also, this movie will have special scenes regarding sound.

“Sabdham” has been shot in and around many places in Mumbai, Munnar, and Chennai. Music director Thaman has planned to travel to Hungary to create unique and special sound effects and RR for the movie.

Simran, Laila, Lakshmi Menon, Redin Kingsley, MS Bhaskar, and Rajeev Menon will appear in prominent roles. The technician team has the camera rolled by Arun Padhmanaban; Editing is done by National award winner Sabu Joseph. Manoj Kumar is the art director.