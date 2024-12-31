Aamir Khan Congratulates Pushpa 2 Team for Box Office Milestone

Actor Aamir Khan’s production house extended congratulations to the makers of Pushpa 2: The Rule, acknowledging the film’s exceptional box office performance. On Tuesday, Aamir Khan Productions shared a message on X (formerly Twitter) celebrating the achievement of the Allu Arjun-starrer.

The post from Aamir Khan Productions read: “Huge congratulations from AKP to the entire team of PUSHPA 2: THE RULE for the blockbuster success of the film! Wishing you continued success onwards and upwards. Love. Team AKP @mythriofficial @alluarjunonline @aryasukku @rashmika_mandanna #FahadhFaasil.”

Allu Arjun responded to the post with gratitude, stating, “Thank You very much for your warm wishes. Warm Regards to the entire team of AKP.” The message was accompanied by a black heart emoji.

The production team behind Pushpa 2: The Rule, Mythri Movie Makers, also replied to Aamir Khan Productions, emphasizing the significance of Indian cinema’s achievements. Their response read: “Thank you, @AKPPL_Official. The success of #Pushpa2TheRule is a true reflection of our Indian Cinema's potential. Wishing you all at AKP a Happy New Year.”

Pushpa 2: The Rule, released on December 5, 2024, has shattered box office records, amassing Rs 1760 crore globally within 25 days. Directed by Sukumar, the film stars Allu Arjun, Rashmika Mandanna, and Fahadh Faasil. The production is a collaboration between Mythri Movie Makers and Sukumar Writings, with music released under T-Series.

With its ongoing success, Pushpa 2: The Rule is on track to challenge the record set by Aamir Khan’s Dangal. Released in 2016, Dangal is a biographical sports drama directed by Nitesh Tiwari. It featured Aamir Khan, Fatima Sana Shaikh, and Sanya Malhotra, among others. According to Sacnilk.com, Dangal achieved a worldwide gross of Rs 2070.3 crore.

The interaction between Aamir Khan and Allu Arjun has gained traction among fans and industry insiders, highlighting the camaraderie between Bollywood and South Indian cinema. The film’s achievements have been attributed to Allu Arjun’s performance, the direction by Sukumar, and the contributions of the cast and crew. The response from audiences has positioned Pushpa 2: The Rule as a landmark film in Indian cinema history.