Aamir Khan lauds ‘Thandel’ trailer; says ‘fantastic’

Yuva Samrat Akkineni Naga Chaitanya and Sai Pallavi’s much-anticipated film Thandel is set to release on February 7, 2025. Directed by Chandoo Mondeti and presented by Mega Producer Allu Aravind, the film has already created a massive buzz with its promotional content. To heighten the excitement, Bollywood superstar Aamir Khan launched the Hindi trailer of the film in Mumbai.

At the event, Aamir Khan expressed his excitement for the movie, saying, “The trailer is fantastic, the director has done a brilliant job. The music is amazing, and I particularly loved the song Dinkachika Dinkachika. I’ve always been a fan of the spirit of sportsmanship and the heart-touching emotions in the trailer.” He also praised the performances of Naga Chaitanya and Sai Pallavi, stating that Chaitanya is a fantastic actor and a great co-star.

Naga Chaitanya shared his experience of working with Aamir Khan during the Laal Singh Chaddha project, calling it a valuable learning opportunity. He spoke passionately about Thandel, describing it as a unique and challenging role and expressing gratitude to Allu Aravind and the entire team for their support.

Producer Allu Aravind thanked Aamir for his support and revealed that the film is based on a true story about fishermen from the Vizag coastal area who mistakenly crossed into Pakistan. Director Chandoo Mondeti and music director Devi Sri Prasad also shared their excitement for the film’s release, with Devi Sri praising the cast and the heartwarming story.