‘Abhinav (Chased Padmavyuha)’: A thought-provoking film on drug awareness to release on Children’s Day

After earning national and international acclaim for meaningful children's films like ‘Aditya’, ‘Vicky’s Dream’, and ‘Dr. Gautam’, director-producer Bheemagani Sudhakar Goud is set to bring another socially relevant film, ‘Abhinav (Chased Padmavyuha)’. Produced under the Santosh Films banner and presented by Srilakshmi Educational Charitable Trust, the film aims to spread awareness about the growing drug menace in society.

Starring Sammetha Gandhi, Satya Erra, Master Gagan, Geeta Govind, Abhinav, Charan, and Baby Akshara, the movie is scheduled for release on November 14, marking Children’s Day. The story revolves around a courageous young boy who, along with his friends, takes a stand against the drug mafia in his village.

At a press meet held at the Hyderabad Film Chamber, Sudhakar Goud highlighted the alarming rise of drug addiction among students, suggesting that the drug mafia deliberately targets young minds—a problem that could have international connections. He also pointed out the rapid expansion of the marijuana trade in rural areas, posing a serious threat to society.

Drawing inspiration from his freedom fighter grandfather Narayana Rao, Goud crafted a story that encourages discipline, awareness, and social responsibility among children. The film also promotes NCC, Scouts, Yoga, and Meditation as ways to keep young minds engaged in positive activities.

He acknowledged Telangana Chief Minister Revanth Reddy’s appeal for filmmakers to create anti-drug awareness films, stating that ‘Abhinav’ aligns with this mission to build a drug-free society.

Sudhakar Goud also emphasized that illiteracy and lack of education are among the major reasons for India’s economic setbacks. He believes that empowering children through education will pave the way for the nation’s progress.

The team is working diligently to ensure the film is ready for its Children’s Day premiere, delivering a strong message while keeping young audiences engaged.

Additionally, he congratulated Minister Konda Surekha on receiving the Lifetime Achievement Award, recognizing her 30-year-long political career, inspired by the legendary warrior queen Rani Rudrama Devi. With its compelling narrative and socially relevant theme, ‘Abhinav (Chased Padmavyuha)’ is expected to make a significant impact when it releases on November 14.