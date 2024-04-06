Abhinav Gomatam’s ‘My Dear Donga’ locks streaming date

Aha, India's premier local OTT platform, has set pulses racing in the entertainment world with the announcement of the release date for the highly anticipated comedy film, "My Dear Donga." Scheduled to premiere on April 19th, this uproarious film stars Abhinav Gomatam, Shalini Kondepudi, and Divya Sripada in lead roles. Produced by Aha and Cam Entertainment, and written by Shalini Kondepudi with direction by B S Sarwagna Kumar, "My Dear Donga" promises a hilarious romantic comedy infused with themes of self-discovery and empowerment.



The recent unveiling of the side-splitting teaser has sparked excitement among fans, offering a tantalizing glimpse into the uproarious world of "My Dear Donga." Audiences were captivated by Abhinav Gomatam's character's comedic antics, eliciting sheer delight. Adding to the comic charm, Shalini Kondepudi's character affectionately refers to him as "donga," setting the stage for a humorous exchange that has fans eagerly awaiting the film's release. The film's recent private screening received an overwhelmingly positive response, further fueling anticipation for its upcoming debut.

"My Dear Donga" is poised to deliver the ultimate laughter therapy, with Abhinav Gomatam and Shalini Kondepudi showcasing their comedic prowess. As anticipation continues to mount, fans can look forward to a rollercoaster ride of laughter and entertainment when the film premieres on April 19th.