'Acharya' to hit the floors in July again?

Aacharya starring Megastar Chiranjeevi under the direction of flopless director Koratala Siva is undoubtedly one of the highly anticipated movies in Tollywood at the moment.

The movie is also one of the major films which got affected because of the covid-19 second wave. Though the makers have initially decided to wrap up the shooting as soon as possible and release the movie, the second wave of coronavirus has made the movie unit delay the project. But, as per the latest reports, the makers are hoping to resume the shooting by July if the situation permits. It seems like Chiranjeevi also agreed to get back on the sets and he's waiting to wrap up the shooting as soon as possible. It seems like the makers are planning to complete a 20 days shooting schedule to complete most of the shooting and the patchwork will be done in a few more days after that. However, the makers are yet to take a final call about the release date.



Kajal Agarwal is playing the female lead in this movie. Ram Charan who is playing a key role in this movie is also bankrolling this project.

