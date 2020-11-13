Acting classes for Srikanth's son

Tollywood: Popular actor Srikanth's son Roshan marked his debut as a hero in Tollywood with 'Nirmala Convent' movie. Though Roshan has gained good marks for his looks, the movie ended up as a disaster.

As per the latest reports, Srikanth is now in plans to relaunch his son. On an interesting note, Srikanth has picked legendary director K Raghavendra Rao, we already know that K Raghavendra Rao is going to kick start a project with the title 'Pelli Sandadi'. Raghavendra Rao is going to launch his student Gauri as a director with this film and is going to relaunch Srikanth's son Roshan as a hero. Raghavendra Rao is also teaching some acting tips to Roshan. Roshan is reportedly taking some dialogue delivery classes from popular character artist Rao Ramesh.

The makers are yet to finalize a heroine for this film. After finalizing the heroine, the makers are planning to kick start a practice session with her as well. The movie shooting will go on roll in December.