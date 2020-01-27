Top
Action Making Video From 'Aswathama'

Tollywood is gearing up for another action entertainer release. Naga Shourya starrer ‘Aswathama’ is directed by Ramana Teja.

Tollywood is gearing up for another action entertainer release. Naga Shourya starrer 'Aswathama' is directed by Ramana Teja. This movie shows off Naga Shourya's action side making him slowly pull away from lover boy side.

After the action-packed trailer, the makers have released a small glimpse of action making. Have a look!

This video has Naga Shourya taking part in action sequences which includes fight chases and a few action-packed scenes.

Having Mehreen Pizrada in the female lead, this movie has Prince and Posani Krishna Murali in other important roles. Aswathama is produced by Usha Mulpuri under Ira Creations banner. This full action loaded movie will hit the theatres on 31st January 2020.


Action Making Video From 'Aswathama'
Action Making Video From 'Aswathama'

