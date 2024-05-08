Nagarkurnool: Nagar Kurnool District Chairman and District Medical and Health Officer Dr. K. Sudhakar Lal inaugurated the Red Cross Day celebrations at the Red Cross Building Complex in Nagar Kurnool District Center today by placing floral wreaths on the portrait of Red Cross Pounder Henry Dunant.

On this occasion, the District Medical and Health Department Officer Dr. K. Sudhakar Lal said that on the occasion of the World Red Cross Day, fruits were distributed to the construction workers under the auspices of the Red Cross Society. It is suggested that everyone should have a sense of service and that there is a shortage of blood during the summer season and that there should be no shortage of blood in our district and that every youth should donate blood.

District Red Cross Society Secretary Ramesh Reddy, Treasurer Radhakrishna, Vice Chairman Sridhar, Youth Red Cross District Convener Kumar, Blood Donation Convener Raj Kumar, Red Cross members Krishna Rao, Dinkar and others participated in this program.