Live
- Mandhana moves closer to top spot in ODI, T20I rankings
- IND vs AUS Boxing Day Test 2024: Sam Konstas Debuts, Travis Head’s Fitness in Question
- Congress Challenges Election Rule Amendments In Supreme Court
- Jaishankar’s US Visit: Key Diplomatic Engagement Amid Leadership Transition
- Orthodox Church Bishop Criticizes PM Modi’s Christmas Celebration Participation
- Janhvi style & grace takes centre stage
- Allu Arjun’s Pushpa 2 Becomes First Hindi-Dubbed Film to Cross Rs 700 Crore
- ‘Legally Veer’ pre-release event creates buzz
- ‘Chinni’ from ‘Daaku Maharaaj’ that strikes a chord with audience
- A raw and intense love story ‘Premikudu’ set to captivate audiences
Just In
Actor Dharma gears up for his debut in Tollywood
Actor Dharma is set to make a significant mark in Tollywood with his debut lead role in Drinker Sai, a compelling love and crime thriller slated for release on December 27.
Actor Dharma is set to make a significant mark in Tollywood with his debut lead role in Drinker Sai, a compelling love and crime thriller slated for release on December 27. Directed by Kiran Tirumalasetti, the film is inspired by real events and features Aishwarya Sharma in a pivotal role. Produced by Basavaraju Srinivas, Ismail Sheikh, and Basavaraju Laharidhar under Everest Cinemass and Smart Screen Entertainments, Drinker Sai promises to captivate audiences with its gripping narrative.
In a recent interview, Dharma shared insights into his journey to filmmaking, recalling his early interest in acting, which was fueled by his family’s involvement in the film industry. He revealed that his passion was solidified when he trained under Satyanand Garu’s acting institute. Despite not having a background in acting, Dharma overcame challenges to pursue his dream.
Speaking about his preparation for the role of Sai, Dharma mentioned that he observed the behavior of real-life drinkers to authentically portray his character. "I’m not a drinker myself, but I spent time in bars studying their body language to bring realism to the role," he said.
The film’s storyline explores youth issues and will feature a powerful second half, which Dharma believes will resonate with audiences. With the blessings of industry legend Megastar Chiranjeevi and the support of his family, Dharma is confident Drinker Sai will strike a chord with viewers.