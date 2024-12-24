Actor Dharma gears up for his debut in Tollywood

Actor Dharma is set to make a significant mark in Tollywood with his debut lead role in Drinker Sai, a compelling love and crime thriller slated for release on December 27. Directed by Kiran Tirumalasetti, the film is inspired by real events and features Aishwarya Sharma in a pivotal role. Produced by Basavaraju Srinivas, Ismail Sheikh, and Basavaraju Laharidhar under Everest Cinemass and Smart Screen Entertainments, Drinker Sai promises to captivate audiences with its gripping narrative.

In a recent interview, Dharma shared insights into his journey to filmmaking, recalling his early interest in acting, which was fueled by his family’s involvement in the film industry. He revealed that his passion was solidified when he trained under Satyanand Garu’s acting institute. Despite not having a background in acting, Dharma overcame challenges to pursue his dream.

Speaking about his preparation for the role of Sai, Dharma mentioned that he observed the behavior of real-life drinkers to authentically portray his character. "I’m not a drinker myself, but I spent time in bars studying their body language to bring realism to the role," he said.

The film’s storyline explores youth issues and will feature a powerful second half, which Dharma believes will resonate with audiences. With the blessings of industry legend Megastar Chiranjeevi and the support of his family, Dharma is confident Drinker Sai will strike a chord with viewers.