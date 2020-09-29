Actor Kamal Haasan thanks CM YS Jagan for recommending Bharat Ratna to SP Balasubrahmanyam

South Indian actor Kamal Haasan thanked Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy through his Twitter handle for recommending Bharat Ratna award to late singer SP Balasubrahmanyam who breathed his last on Friday. It is known that Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy has appealed to Prime Minister Modi to award 'Bharat Ratna' to singer SP Balasubrahmanyam and wrote a letter to the Prime Minister on Monday to this effect.



Actor Kamal Haasan has responded to the latest request made by the Chief Minister to centre. The actor said that he is pleased with Jagan Mohan Reddy's move on seeking Bharat Ratna award to SP Balasubrahmanyam and opined that all his fans not only in Tamil Nadu but all over the country are happy over this move made by Andhra Pradesh government. On the other hand, the decision of YS Jagan has been welcomed from all corners of the country especially from the film fraternity.

"Thank you Honourable CM of Andhra Pradesh. The honour you seek for our brother Shri.S.P.Balasubramaniam is a sentiment which true fans of his voice will echo, not only in Tamilnadu but throughout the whole nation," Kamal Haasan wrote on Twitter.

SP Balasubrahmanyam passed away in Chennai after undergoing treatment for 50 days on last Friday. It is known that he had tested positive for coronavirus and got recovered after undergoing treatment. However, with comorbidities, the singer had to stay in hopital for long time and later breathed his last after his health condition deteriorated on September 25.