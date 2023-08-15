Actor Mohan Babu holds tree planting event on 77th Independence Day

To commemorate the 77th Independence Day, film actor Mohan Babu organised a special tree planting event on the grounds of Mohan Babu University in Tirupati. This event holds great significance as it pays tribute to the revered Modugulapalem village, situated by the Swarnamukhi River in the Tirupati district.



About a hundred families from Mohan Babu’s village Modugulapalem joined him in the campus. Soil was brought from their own fields, along with water and natural elements from the Swarnamukhi River. These precious components were utilized in the planting of a hundred saplings, enriching the university environment.





“As the son of Late Narayanaswamy Naidu, an esteemed elementary school headmaster, I hold close the cherished memories of my upbringing in Modugulapalem. Over the past five decades, the people of the Telugu states have bestowed upon me their blessings, propelling me forward as a respected artist, producer, parliamentarian, and educator,” says Mohan Babu.





“Despite the demands of my busy professional life, my heart remains deeply connected to my hometown and its people. Their well-wishes and the serene beauty of the land continue to resonate within me,” he added.

