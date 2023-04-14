Actor Posani Krishna Murali Hospitalised in Hyderabad After Testing Positive for COVID-19

Telugu actor-writer Posani Krishna Murali has tested positive for COVID-19 and has been admitted to AIG Hospital in Hyderabad. This is reportedly his third time contracting the virus. The actor had returned from Pune where he was shooting and felt unwell upon returning to Hyderabad. The state of Telangana has seen a steady increase in COVID-19 cases, with 45 new cases recorded on Thursday and 18 cases in Hyderabad alone.

India as a whole recorded 11,109 new cases on Friday, the highest since August 21, 2022, bringing the death toll to 5,31,064 with 29 new deaths reported. Posani Krishna Murali was appointed as chairman of the Andhra Pradesh Film Development Corporation in February by the state's Chief Minister, YS Jagan Mohan Reddy. He was last seen in the film Kabzaa, released in five languages, including Telugu, Kannada, Tamil, Hindi, and Malayalam.