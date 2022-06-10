Actress Nivetha Thomas Watches Nani's Ante Sundaraniki at AMB cinemas

Natural Star Nani's Ante Sundaraniki hit the silver screens today and received positive talk from critics and film lovers. Today, Tollywood actress Nivetha Thomas watched this movie at AMB Cinemas in Hyderabad. Visuals of the actress have already been going viral on the internet. The actress looked gorgeous in her latest looks. She has also graced the pre-release function of the Nani's and Nazriya's starring Ante Sundaraniki. The audience has high expectations of the movie because Nazriya Nazim is making her debut for the first time in Tollywood.

This film is directed by Vivek Athreya and produced under the banner of Mythri movies. Besides, directing the film, Vivek Athreya also composed the music for this film. As per the latest reports, the film will start streaming on Amazon Prime. However, the official announcement regarding the release date is yet to be made.