- Court rules against Meta over penalty on illegal user info sharing
- US FTC to pay $100 mn in refunds to Vonage consumers who lost money
- PM Modi chairs meeting of Somnath temple trust in Gujarat
- Meta launches paid ad-free subscription for FB, Instagram in EU
- Govt making all efforts to help ex-servicemen sentenced to death in Qatar: Indian Navy chief
- Free Palestinian prisoners so that we return home: Israeli hostages
- Sultan of Johor Cup: Indian juniors storm into semis with stunning 6-2 win over New Zealand
- Singur plant row: Tata Motors can recover Rs 766 cr from Bengal govt as compensation
- Supriya Sule hails SC verdict directing Maha Speaker to complete defection petitions by Jan 31
- El Al to stop flying over Saudi Arabia, Oman on flights to Asia
Actress Pragathi clarifies about her second marriage
Actress Pragathi Mahavadi from Tollywood who has collaborated with accomplished actors across various film industries, recently made headlines for a strong reason.
A web media outlet published an article delving into Pragathi’s personal life, particularly focusing on rumours of her potentially entering into a second marriage, this time with a successful producer. Pragathi, who is an active person in social media handles, came across this story and promptly addressed it through her social media channels.
In her post, the 47-year-old actress unequivocally denied any plans of marrying anyone and urged the media to avoid spreading unfounded stories. She expressed her strong disapproval of such baseless claims made by the media.
On the workfront, Pragathi is busy with “Double iSmart” and has several other movie projects lined up for completion.