Actress Pragathi clarifies about her second marriage

Actress Pragathi Mahavadi from Tollywood who has collaborated with accomplished actors across various film industries, recently made headlines for a strong reason.



A web media outlet published an article delving into Pragathi’s personal life, particularly focusing on rumours of her potentially entering into a second marriage, this time with a successful producer. Pragathi, who is an active person in social media handles, came across this story and promptly addressed it through her social media channels.

In her post, the 47-year-old actress unequivocally denied any plans of marrying anyone and urged the media to avoid spreading unfounded stories. She expressed her strong disapproval of such baseless claims made by the media.

On the workfront, Pragathi is busy with “Double iSmart” and has several other movie projects lined up for completion.