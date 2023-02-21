Actress Samantha Returns to Peak Physical Fitness

After struggling with Myositis for several months, Samantha has made a complete recovery. She is now back in peak physical condition and frequently hits the gym and practices boxing. Her hard work has paid off, as she has regained her full fitness.

The actress has also resumed filming and is back in action after a prolonged break due to her medical condition. She is working on several projects, including the upcoming movie "Kushi" with Vijay Deverakonda and an original series for Amazon Prime.

It's great to see Samantha back in good health and back to work with full enthusiasm.