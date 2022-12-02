Adavi Sesh Hit 2 OTT Streaming Partner Fixed

The latest intense thriller movie "Hit 2" directed by Shailesh Kolanu has young and promising hero Adivi Sesh as the hero and Meenakshi Chaudhary as the heroine. This film, which has been well anticipated since time immemorial, has finally hit theaters from today. And now the latest clarity on the streaming partner of this movie has come out.

The streaming rights to the film have been bought by the leading company, Amazon Prime Video. And it is known that they bought the last first movie as well. And while this franchise is being produced by the Wall Poster movie, Natural Star Nani is presenting it.