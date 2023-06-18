  • Menu
Adipurush: Makers in thought of changing few dialogues of Hanuman!

Pan-Indian star Prabhas and director Om Raut have teamed up for the mythological drama “Adipurush,” which was released globally a few days ago and is doing well at the box office in Telugu and Hindi.

However, the film received backlash from some sections of the audience who were offended by Hanuman’s mass dialogue and a few other dialogues in the film. As a result, the makers have decided to alter these dialogues in the movie. The work is currently underway, and the changes will be reflected in the final film soon. Kriti Sanon plays Sita, while Saif Ali Khan portrays the role of Ravana. T-Series, in association with Retrophiles, produced this big-budget film, which features music by Ajay-Atul.

