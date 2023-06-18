Live
- WhatsApp rolling out screen-sharing feature for video calls on iOS beta
- Ram Ki Paidi in Ayodhya to be extended for Deepotsav
- Sri Lanka grants over 100 EV import permits to migrant workers
- Is Mann Punjab CM or Kejriwal's pilot, asks Amit Shah
- Adipurush: Makers in thought of changing few dialogues of Hanuman!
- Popularity of Congress government will not last long: Former CM Bommai
- FIR lodged against team of ‘Adipurush’
- Sudheer Babu’s next titled ‘Ma Nanna Superhero’
- Official: ‘Adipurush’ grossed Rs. 240 Cr WW in two days
- Delhi Police, FBI & Interpol collaborate, bust cybercrime syndicate defrauding US nationals
Adipurush: Makers in thought of changing few dialogues of Hanuman!
Highlights
Pan-Indian star Prabhas and director Om Raut have teamed up for the mythological drama “Adipurush,” which was released globally a few days ago and is doing well at the box office in Telugu and Hindi.
Pan-Indian star Prabhas and director Om Raut have teamed up for the mythological drama “Adipurush,” which was released globally a few days ago and is doing well at the box office in Telugu and Hindi.
However, the film received backlash from some sections of the audience who were offended by Hanuman’s mass dialogue and a few other dialogues in the film. As a result, the makers have decided to alter these dialogues in the movie. The work is currently underway, and the changes will be reflected in the final film soon. Kriti Sanon plays Sita, while Saif Ali Khan portrays the role of Ravana. T-Series, in association with Retrophiles, produced this big-budget film, which features music by Ajay-Atul.
Next Story
ADVERTISEMENTS