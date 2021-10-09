Adipurush: Saif Ali Khan Aka 'Lankesh' Wraps Up His Part Of Shoot

It is all known that Tollywood's ace actor Prabhas has got the Pan Indian image with Baahubali. Now, he is in the best phase of his career… Along with Radhe Shyam, he also has Adipurush, Salaar, Nag Ashwin's untitled project and Puri Jagannadh's Spirit in his kitty. Well, Om Raut's mythological drama Adipurush is the most awaited one of the season as it showcases our Saaho actor in the Lord Rama role. B-Town glam doll Kriti Sanon will be his 'Sita' while Saif Ali Khan is essaying the role of 'Lankesh'. Sunny Singh will be seen as Lakshman in this magnum opus. Off late, director Om Raut took to his Twitter page and announced that Saif Ali Khan's shooting part is wrapped up!



He shared this good news through his Twitter page and also shared a couple of images… Take a look!

In the first pic, Saif Ali Khan who sported in a printed tee is all happy. He looked awesome in full beard and moustache even Om Raut is also seen in the pic with all smiles. In the second one, Saif is seen cutting the cake and upped the spirit of the sets! Om Raut also wrote, "It's a film wrap for Lankesh!!! Had so much fun shooting with you SAK!!!"

Adipurush will be made in 5 languages Telugu, Hindi, Malayalam, Kannada and Tamil. This Om Raut's directorial is being bankrolled by Bhushan Kumar, Krishnan Kumar, Om Raut, Prasad Sutar and Rajesh Nair under T-series and Retrophiles banners. The cinematography field will be handled by Kharthik Palani and Apurva Motiwale & Ashish Mhatre will take care of the editing department. Prabhas being the lead actor is essaying the role of Lord Rama and B-Town's handsome actor Saif Ali Khan as the 'Ravana'. This movie will be released in the next year i.e on 11th August 2022!