Adipurush Teaser: Prabhas As Ram And Saif Ali Khan As Ravan Steal The Show

The most-awaited teaser of Pan-Indian star Prabhas and Bollywood's ace actor Saif Ali Khan's 'Adipurush' is finally out… It is all just mind blowing and showcased the magical journey of Lord Ram and his Vanar sena to Lanka. Director Om Raut's animation elements and Prabhas's royal appeal made the teaser worth watching and raised the expectations on the movie.



Prabhas, Kriti Sanon, Om Raut and the makers shared the teasers of Hindi, Telugu, Tamil and Kannada languages and created noise on social media… Take a look!

अधर्म का विध्वंस करने. Step into the word of Adipurush✨ #AdipurushInAyodhya #AdipurushTeaser out now -

Hindi:

Telugu:

Tamil:

Kannada:

In the teaser poster too, Baahubali actor Prabhas looked awesome and terrific holding his bow and arrow with the backdrop of thunders.



Going with the teaser, it starts off with showcasing Lord Rama underwater and doling out the dialogue, "Now even if the earth breaks open or the sky falls upon us nothing could stop the hands of justice from strangling evil." He is seen killing some aliens with his arrow in the sky. Then comes the deadly Raavan Saif Ali Khan who is seen praying to Lord Shiva and then he is seen riding on a big bat and scares someone by bringing out his 10 heads. Here comes Lord Ram along with his Vanar Sena and he travels to Lanka through the Ram Setu and promises to crush the enemies for justice. Om Raut showed off his magic by showcasing animated 'Vanar Sena' and stole the attention. Ram's beautiful scene with Sita aka Kriti Sanon who is seen on a swing also makes us go aww… This India's timeless epic never ends without Hanuman and he is also seen entering Lanka to find out Sita mata. In the end, Lord Rama's war with Lankesh and a glimpse of Sunny Singh aka Lakshman also made the teaser worth watching!

The teaser and the first look poster are unveiled on the occasion of Gandhi Jayanthi and Durga Navratri today! The gala event is taking place at the banks of river Sarayu in Ayodhya, Uttar Pradesh. The teaser is launched exactly at 7:11 PM!

Adipurush is being made based on the Indian Hindu mythological story Ramayana… It is being made in 5 languages Telugu, Hindi, Malayalam, Kannada and Tamil. This Om Raut's directorial is being bankrolled by Bhushan Kumar, Krishnan Kumar, Om Raut, Prasad Sutar and Rajesh Nair under T-series and Retrophiles banners. The cinematography field will be handled by Kharthik Palani and Apurva Motiwale & Ashish Mhatre will take care of the editing department. Prabhas being the lead actor is essaying the role of Raghava and B-Town's handsome actor Saif Ali Khan as the 'Ravana'. Coming to B-Town's young actress Kriti Sanon, she will be seen as Janaki while Sunny Singh will be seen as Lakshman. Devdatta Nage will be seen as Hanuman while Trupti and Vatsal are also part of this project and are essaying prominent roles! Even Sonal Chauhan is also roped in to play a prominent character in the movie.

Adipurush movie will be released on 12th January, 2023 on the occasion of the Pongal festival!