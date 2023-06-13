  • Menu
Trending :

Live

Home  > Entertainment > Tollywood

Adipurush to Extraction 2: Check out theatre and OTT releases this week

Check out theatre and OTT releases this week
x

Check out theatre and OTT releases this week

Highlights

This week is going to be spectacular for movie buffs as one of the most awaited PAN Indian films, “Adipurush,” is gearing up for a grand release.

This week is going to be spectacular for movie buffs as one of the most awaited PAN Indian films, “Adipurush,” is gearing up for a grand release. Also, the Hollywood biggie “The Flash” is coming to cinemas. But apart from these theatrical releases, some exciting OTT content are also hitting small screens. So, let’s take a look at the entertainment quotient you can watch this weekend.

Theatres:

“Adipurush” – June 16

“The Flash”– June 16

OTT

Amazon Prime Video:

“Jee Karda” (Hindi web series) – June 15

Disney Plus Hotstar:

“Shaitan” (Telugu web series) – June 15

Netflix:

“Extraction 2” (English film) – June 16

Jio Cinema:

“I Love You” (Hindi film) – June 16

Show Full Article
Print Article
More On
Next Story
More Stories
ADVERTISEMENTS

News

Company

Entertainment

All News

© 2023 Hyderabad Media House Limited/The Hans India. All rights reserved. Powered by hocalwire.com

X
X