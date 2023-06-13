Adipurush to Extraction 2: Check out theatre and OTT releases this week

This week is going to be spectacular for movie buffs as one of the most awaited PAN Indian films, “Adipurush,” is gearing up for a grand release. Also, the Hollywood biggie “The Flash” is coming to cinemas. But apart from these theatrical releases, some exciting OTT content are also hitting small screens. So, let’s take a look at the entertainment quotient you can watch this weekend.

Theatres:

“Adipurush” – June 16

“The Flash”– June 16

OTT

Amazon Prime Video:

“Jee Karda” (Hindi web series) – June 15

Disney Plus Hotstar:

“Shaitan” (Telugu web series) – June 15

Netflix:

“Extraction 2” (English film) – June 16

Jio Cinema:

“I Love You” (Hindi film) – June 16