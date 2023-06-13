Live
- Rajamahendravaram: Minister Taneti Vanitha distributes JVK kits
- A ride into the past!
- Bengaluru to host second Incredible Chef's Challenge
- Dakshin Weaves launches first Pop-in store in Vijayawada
- Vizianagaram: Call for eradication of child labour
- What prosecutors will now need to prove
- Hyderabad Traffic Police holds safety awareness drive for school students
- Hyderabad: Reopening of schools in city sees 50percent attendance on first day
- PM Mentiomed 'Rozgar Mela’ As A New Identity Of The NDA-BJP
- Amit Shah disappointed people by not speaking on VSP: Gudivada Amarnath
Adipurush to Extraction 2: Check out theatre and OTT releases this week
Highlights
This week is going to be spectacular for movie buffs as one of the most awaited PAN Indian films, “Adipurush,” is gearing up for a grand release.
This week is going to be spectacular for movie buffs as one of the most awaited PAN Indian films, “Adipurush,” is gearing up for a grand release. Also, the Hollywood biggie “The Flash” is coming to cinemas. But apart from these theatrical releases, some exciting OTT content are also hitting small screens. So, let’s take a look at the entertainment quotient you can watch this weekend.
Theatres:
“Adipurush” – June 16
“The Flash”– June 16
OTT
Amazon Prime Video:
“Jee Karda” (Hindi web series) – June 15
Disney Plus Hotstar:
“Shaitan” (Telugu web series) – June 15
Netflix:
“Extraction 2” (English film) – June 16
Jio Cinema:
“I Love You” (Hindi film) – June 16
Next Story
ADVERTISEMENTS