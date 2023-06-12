Adipurush to get Rs 50 hike in AP

The AP government has been really stern on the ticket pricing of Telugu films. They’re permitting ticket price hikes only for big films and that too only after the makers filed multiple applications for the same.

Today, UV Creations Vamsi Krishna Reddy and People Media Factory’s Vivek will be meeting with AP CM Jagan at the CMO in Tadepalli. Following the meeting, the AP government is likely to permit Rs 50 hikes for “Adipurush.”

If that is the case, then the film can release with ticket prices of upto Rs 227 in Andhra Pradesh. An official order on the same will be issued by the AP government by today or tomorrow.