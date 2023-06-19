Adipurush’s ticket rates will be slashed by Rs 50 from today

Prabhas’ Adipurush has had a phenomenal first weekend at the global box office. The film has reportedly collected Rs 21.48 cr share at the ticket counters across the Nizam region. Needless to say, the increased ticket rates following the Telangana government permission has boosted the film’s collection to a great extent in its opening weekend.

As per the latest updates, Adipurush’s ticket rates will be slashed by Rs 50 per ticket starting from today (June 19). Most single screens across Nizam will be selling Adipurush’s tickets at Rs 175 each including GST. And in some other screens, the ticket rates will now come down to Rs 216 (3D) and Rs 186 (2D) at single screens, while each ticket at multiplexes would cost Rs 275 (3D) and Rs 245 (2D) respectively including GST.

In its opening weekend, Adipurush had a sensational run and amassed over Rs 350 crore gross worldwide. The Om Raut directorial also features Saif Ali Khan and Kriti Sanon in lead roles.