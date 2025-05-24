Live
Adivi Sesh and Mrunal Thakur's 'Dacoit' strikes gold with ₹8 cr audio rights deal
The upcoming action-drama Dacoit, starring Adivi Sesh and Mrunal Thakur, has secured a lucrative audio rights deal. Sony Music has acquired the rights for a staggering ₹8 crore, marking one of the most significant deals in Adivi Sesh’s career to date.
Produced by Supriya under a yet-to-be-disclosed banner, Dacoit has already been generating buzz for its unique storyline and star-studded cast. Adding to the excitement, the film's music is being composed by Bheems Ceciroleo, known for delivering high-energy, chart-topping tracks.
The ₹8 crore deal not only reflects the growing anticipation around the film but also underscores the market's confidence in its musical potential. Industry insiders suggest that this is one of the highest amounts paid for audio rights in recent times, especially for a project that is still in production.
For Adivi Sesh, whose career has been on a steady upward trajectory, this milestone signifies a new high, further establishing him as a bankable name in both cinema and music circles.
With expectations soaring, Dacoit is shaping up to be one of the most eagerly awaited releases of the year. More details about the film’s release and soundtrack launch are expected soon.