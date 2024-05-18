Live
Adivi Sesh joins the musical journey of ‘Honeymoon Express’
In a recent unveiling, Adivi Sesh has released the lyrical video of a Song from the much-anticipated film, "Honeymoon Express."
In a recent unveiling, Adivi Sesh has released the lyrical video of a Song from the much-anticipated film, "Honeymoon Express." The event commenced with a heart-warming reunion between Adivi Sesh and Bala, reminiscing their past collaboration during Sesh's early endeavors in the US. Bala expressed his delight at witnessing Sesh's success in India, underscoring the evolution of their association over the years.
Bala provided insights into "Honeymoon Express," describing it as a futuristic romantic comedy with poignant messages about marriage, relationships, and society.
Highlighting the musical aspect of the film, Bala praised the tuneful compositions by Kalyani Malik and Spoorthi Jitender, accompanied by RP Patnaik's background score. Adivi Sesh, after watching the lyrical video of the song penned by Kittu Vissapragada and sung by Deepu, commended its sweet melody and poetic depth. The event culminated with Adivi Sesh launching the third lyrical song, expressing his sincere hopes for the success of "Honeymoon Express" and praising its enchanting melodies.
Jointly produced by KKR and Bala Raj under the banner of New Reel India Entertainments Pvt. Ltd., "Honeymoon Express" promises to be a delightful family entertainer set for a summer 2024 release.