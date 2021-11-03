Adivi Sesh Shares The Making Video Of His Next Movie 'Major' And Also Announces The Release Date

Tollywood's young actor Adivi Sesh is all set to entertain the audience with his next movie 'Major'. Being the biopic of the 26/11 terrorist attack hero Sandeep Unnikrishnan, there are many expectations on it. After much research and huge transformation, Adibi Sesh stepped into the shoes of this NSG commando. Well, even though the shooting of this movie completed a few months ago, the release date is postponed due to the deadly Covid-19 pandemic. Off late, Sesh released the BTS video on his Twitter page and also announced the release date of this movie...



My mother tongue is #Telugu but it is a hero from #Kozhikode who inspired me. #MajorSandeepUnnikrishnan is INDIA'S SON. അദ്ദേഹമാണ് എന്റെ പ്രചോദനംhttps://t.co/yXzz9xRFHh I wanted the folks of #Kerala to watch #MajorTheFilm in his mother tongue #Malayalam IN THEATERS Feb 11 pic.twitter.com/1aojBFHxyR — Adivi Sesh (@AdiviSesh) November 3, 2021

In this video, a few Bts scenes are seen along with showing us the glimpse of Adivi Sesh's amazing action sequences! Sharing this video, Sesh also wrote, "My mother tongue is #Telugu but it is a hero from #Kozhikode who inspired me. #MajorSandeepUnnikrishnan is INDIA'S SON. അദ്ദേഹമാണ് എന്റെ പ്രചോദനം https://youtu.be/pcyqlRDI1cU I wanted the folks of #Kerala to watch #MajorTheFilm in his mother tongue #Malayalam IN THEATERS Feb 11".

Along with it, he also announced the release date of this movie a few hours ago...

Important to me not to just dub #MajorTheFilm in Hindi. So we actually shot it in Hindi. Proper. Every scene. Every thought. Every feeling. #Major की बहादुरी, उनके जीवन, उनकी हस्ती की एक झलक को इस फ़िल्म में जीया है https://t.co/yXzz9xRFHh#MajorOnFeb11 - थीयटर में 🔥🔥 pic.twitter.com/bEakVrGVdP — Adivi Sesh (@AdiviSesh) November 3, 2021

He wrote, "Important to me not to just dub #MajorTheFilm in Hindi. So we actually shot it in Hindi. Proper. Every scene. Every thought. Every feeling. #Major की बहादुरी, उनके जीवन, उनकी हस्ती की एक झलक को इस फ़िल्म में जीया है https://youtu.be/pcyqlRDI1cU #MajorOnFeb11 - थीयटर में".

Thus, Major movie will be released on 11th February, 2022. Speaking about the Major movie, it is the biopic of late Major Sandeep Unnikrishnan who sacrificed his life during the 26/11 Mumbai terrorist attack. This movie showcases the important phase of his life and makes us know how hard he fought with the terrorists and saved the lives of innocent people. Adivi Sesh stepped into the shoes of this great Commando and will showcase the real life events of the real hero.

The Major movie is directed by Sashi Kiran Tikka and has Saiee Manjrekar and Shobita Dhulipalla as the lead actress. It also has Prakash Raj, Revathi and Murli Sharma in other important roles. This film is produced by Sony Pictures Films India in association with Mahesh Babu's GMB Entertainment and A+S movies.

Speaking about Sandeep's father's reaction when he approached with the script, Shesh doled out "When I first called uncle, Mr Unnikrishnan, Major Sandeep's father, he didn't believe ki koi pichhle 10 saal se Major Sandeep kizindagipe research karrahatha and wanted to tell a story inspired by his life. I don't think that uncle believed ka Hyderabad ka koi South Indian ladka jo US meinpala-badhahai, matlabwaha se aakar koi film banana chahrahahai. He was very cynical infact."