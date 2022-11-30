Adivi Sesh Witty Reply about Rumors on HIT 2

The Tollywood fans are quite eager because Adivi Sesh is about to release another thriller, HIT 2, this Friday. The sequel is directed by Sailesh Kolanu and stars Meenakshi Chaudhary as the lead.

On social media, there has been a bizarre allegation about the film that the female heroine, Meenakshi Chaudhary, is the actual crazy killer. A few others were astonished to see this and began discussing it.

Adivi Sesh responded with a humorous rebuttal to the rumor. Following Sesh's reaction, netizens began to consider the antagonist once again. So, the wait will be over in a couple of days. Prashanti Tipirneni produces the film, and Tollywood star hero Nani is the presenter. Wall Poster Cinema produced this crime thriller. Meenakshi Chaudhary, Rao Ramesh, Adarsh Balakrishna, Komalee Prasad, and others performed significant roles. Stay tuned to hear more exciting movie news.