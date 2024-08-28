Live
- Mankind Pharma Officially Announces Bollywood Star Sonam Kapoor as the Face of Ova News to Revolutionise Pregnancy Care Solutions
- Nani Brings Back Old Traditions with 'Saripodhaa Sanivaaram’
- Birla Fertility and IVF further expands its network to 50 Clinics by acquiring BabyScience IVF
- Hindustan Zinc Collaborates with TERI to Transform Wasteyard into Green belt
- Nestlé India Celebrates 10 years of ‘Nestlé Healthy Kids Programme’ in Telangana
- The Sleep Company announces India's largest mattress giveaway; to give around INR 1 Crore worth of mattress for free across four cities
- Coca-Cola India Southwest Asia Announces New Leader for Marketing
- Price of US higher education hits new high
- WhatsApp’s impact report highlights how the platform is powering SMBs and social welfare organizations in India
- PM Modi calls states to expedite implementation of central projects
Just In
Adivi Sesh’s ‘G2’ promises to redefine Indian spy thrillers with massive budget and star power
Adivi Sesh is making a comeback in the espionage genre with G2, the highly anticipated sequel to the 2018 hit Goodachari
Adivi Sesh is making a comeback in the espionage genre with G2, the highly anticipated sequel to the 2018 hit Goodachari. Six years after the original film set a new standard in Telugu cinema and the spy thriller genre, G2 is poised to elevate the franchise further with an impressive budget of ₹100 crores. This substantial investment makes G2 not only Sesh's most expensive project to date but also one of the most ambitious films in the Indian spy genre.
The film marks its entry into the Hindi market with the addition of Emraan Hashmi in a pivotal role, broadening its appeal and aiming for a pan-Indian audience. Directed by Vinay Kumar Sirigineedi, G2 promises to push the boundaries of scale and storytelling while maintaining the emotional depth that made Goodachari a success.
Earlier this month, the team celebrated Goodachari's six-year anniversary by teasing fans with glimpses of G2, showcasing the film's international style and grand vision. Scheduled for release in the second half of 2025, G2 will be available in all major Indian languages, ensuring it reaches a wide and diverse audience.