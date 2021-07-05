After Dil Raju, Allu Aravind approaches Vijay?

Thalapathy Vijay is planning to make his debut soon in the Tollywood film industry. The actor will be working with Vamshi Paidipally and Dil Raju for his debut film in Telugu. The actor is extremely happy with the way things are progressing in his career. Now, we hear that star producer Allu Aravind also approached Vijay.

Allu Aravind is planning to do a bilingual with Vijay in both Telugu and Tamil languages. The producer is working with a filmmaker to prepare an action script for Vijay. The talks are going on and Vijay is responding positively to the proposal.

Vijay is already busy with a bunch of projects and we have to see how things will move ahead with regards to the film.

Vijay is currently working on Nelson's Beast. Pooja Hegde plays the leading lady.