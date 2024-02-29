After ‘Premalu,’ ‘Brahmayugam,’ Malayalam Blockbuster ‘Manjummel Boys’ set to raise bar in Telugu

Malayalam cinema has dazzled audiences with a remarkable showcase of talent, delivering three outstanding films in just two months of 2024. The trio of "Premalu," "Brahmayugam," and "Manjummel Boys" spans different genres, captivating viewers and keeping them glued to their seats in theaters.

These films have not only resonated with Malayalam audiences but have also attracted a significant number of non-Malayalam viewers to theaters, showcasing the universal appeal of their narratives. Among these gems, the survival thriller "Manjummel Boys" has garnered exceptional praise for its gripping storytelling.

Now, adding to the excitement, "Manjummel Boys" is gearing up for its Telugu release, aiming for a March 15th launch. The film follows a group of friends from the town of Manjummel, embarking on a trip to Kodaikanal. However, the narrative takes a dark turn when they decide to explore the perilous 'Guna Cave.'

Having already surpassed the 40 crore gross mark, "Manjummel Boys" has been met with a positive reception, further establishing its success. The Telugu release is poised to introduce the gripping tale to a broader audience, extending the impact of this compelling survival thriller.

As these Malayalam blockbusters continue to set the bar high, the industry demonstrates its prowess in delivering diverse and engaging narratives that resonate across regions. Stay tuned for the Telugu release of "Manjummel Boys" as it promises to captivate audiences beyond the Malayalam-speaking audience, further elevating the film's success.