Aha Brings Forward the Release of Pawan Kalyan's Episode on 'Unstoppable Season 2'

The highly anticipated episode featuring Pawan Kalyan in Aha's "Unstoppable With NBK Season 2" was initially set to be released on February 3, 2023. However, Aha has surprised fans by announcing a change in the release date. In a recent announcement, the OTT platform revealed that it has moved the release forward to February 2, 2023, at 9 PM, much to the delight of PSPK fans.

The pre-release of the episode, which is being referred to as the "Baap of All Episodes", has generated a lot of excitement among fans. The recent promo featuring the host Balakrishna and guest Pawan Kalyan received an overwhelming response, further fueling the excitement.



Stay tuned for more updates from the world of OTT as fans eagerly await the release of this highly anticipated episode.

