Aha to release Telugu remake of Dice Media’s ‘Adulting’ as a #BFF for its Telugu audience

For the second time after 'Alludu Garu,' Aha, the leading regional OTT platform in Telugu, and Dice Media, Pocket Aces' long-form premium storytelling platform, collaborate for the launch of a coming-of-age web series titled '#BFF.'

The new show is a remake of Dice Media's popular 'Adulting,' which has had three seasons of success. '#BFF' depicts the journey of two unapologetically flawed women attempting to cope with the responsibilities of adulthood in today's urban Hyderabad. The premiere date for this Aha original series is May 20, 2022.

'#BFF' depicts the financial struggles, social validations, parental expectations, and other adulting issues that many people face in their early twenties and thirties, with a humorous twist.

Siri Hanumanth of 'Bigg Boss Telugu 5' fame and Ramya Pasupuleti star as Nithya and Tara, who navigate their daily lives to discover what it takes to make it through adulthood in their own unique way. Praneeta Patnaik (of C/O Kancherpalam fame) and Anjali are among the cast members (I dream fame).